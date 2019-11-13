Police search for woman last seen in downtown Athens over the weekend

article

Police in Athens are searching for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen this weekend.

Linda Christine Tryon was last seen Nov. 9 in the downtown Athens area during the UGA-Missouri game, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 706-613-3345 or Sgt. Thompson at 762-400-7103.