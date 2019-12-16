Police search for missing Riverdale girl in Atlanta

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a 12-year-old girl considered a “critical runaway.”

Brea Baker. 12, was last seen getting out of a car during a fight with her foster mother. That was in the 3400 block of Forrest Park Road.

Baker lives in Riverdale with her foster mother and were traveling to visit Atlanta, police said.

Police describe Baker as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 176 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, and a pink hairband.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.