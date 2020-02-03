Police search for 'graffiti Pete' in Peachtree City

Peachtree City police are on the lookout for “Pete” and have offered a reward for his arrest. The graffiti artist has racked up thousands of dollars in damage by tagging both public and private property in the last two weeks.

The spillway park has become Peachtree City’s pride and joy since opening recently. And it is just one of the many locations the graffiti artist “Pete” has tagged with a spray-painted logo, several times. And each time city workers have cleaned the walls of the spillway.

In all, 15 locations have been reported so far, both public and private. Patience with “Pete” is running thin with cleanup costs approaching $5,000.

Police are now offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the graffiti artist.

At the very least, they are encouraged that since posting the reward on social media the tagging has stopped.

Police say the tagging occurs in areas near the city’s well-known golf cart path system, and usually in the overnight hours. They are asking people to stay vigilant in reporting suspicious activity.

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation, call the Peachtree City Police Department.