Police search for 84-year-old Gwinnett County man missing since Christmas morning

article

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 84-year-old man.

Willie Neal was last seen at the Waffle House located at 1255 Scenic Highway around 8 a.m. Christmas Day. He has not been seen since. He does not have a cell phone and his family is extremely worried about him, especially given the holiday.

Neal is described by police as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy blue Chicago Bears jacket, a navy blue Army 82nd Airborne hat, and gray and blue slippers.

He may be driving a white Buick Lacrosse with Georgia handicap tag XLB254, according to police.

Neal has been diagnosed with high blood pressure and is required to undergo dialysis, police said.

Anyone who see him or a vehicle matching the description is asked to call 911.