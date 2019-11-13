Police: Robbery suspects lied about Gwinnett County road rage shooting

A teen robbery suspect is dead and another injured after a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a report of a person shot on Indian Trail Lilburn Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found a car with five males inside. Two of them, including a teen, had been shot. Police said they were taken to the hospital where 16-year-old Junior Lanuza-Gutierrez died.

Investigators were initially told the shooting happened after a road rage incident on Interstate 85 northbound, but later determined it stemmed from an attempted robbery. According to police, the five passengers were in a Nissan Altima when they tried to rob someone in a parking lot along Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

The victim they were trying to rob shot at the Nissan Altima, which fled the scene.

Police said the suspects made up a story about being the victims of a road rage fight and called the police.

The three suspects in the Nissan who weren't shot have been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt at robbery. They have been identified as Harry Richardson, 20, Anthoney Esquero, 18, and 17-year-old Kevin Gallardo.

The fourth suspect, Erik Vargas, 20, remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police haven't identified the robbery victim or victims who opened fire on the suspects. If anyone has any information about this case, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also reach out to www.stopcrimeATL.com