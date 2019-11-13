Police: Road rage shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

A road rage incident on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County left one man dead and another critically injured late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a report of a person shot on Indian Trail Lilburn Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Responding officers discovered a car with five men inside and two of them had been shot. The victims were transported to a local hospital where one of them died.

Detectives were able to determine that some sort of altercation began on I-85 northbound. According to police, the victims exited the highway onto Indian Trail Lilburn Road and between Dickens Road an unknown number of shots were fired. Police said the two men shot were in the back seat.

The victims ended up stopping in the 700 block of Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

No description has been released of the suspect vehicle. If anyone has any information about this case, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also reach out to www.stopcrimeATL.com