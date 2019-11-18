Police: Ride-share driver shot by customer in gas station parking lot

Police are investigating after a woman working as a ride-share driver was shot outside a gas station in DeKalb County.

Victim tried to flee after getting shot

Dekalb police responded to shots fired early Monday morning in the parking lot of Citgo strip mall in the 4800 block of Rockbridge Road.

Officials told FOX 5 that the woman, who is in her mid 20's, arrived shortly after midnight in the area to pick up a customer. When she stopped at a convenience store, police say the suspect attempted to rob her and fired shots, hitting the driver in the back and neck area.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Grady Memorial Hospital where at last check, she was in serious condition.

Detectives believe that after the woman was shot the victim tried to flee in her car but didn't get far. Her vehicle wrecked right across the street on Hairston Way, ending up stuck in an embankment.

Police brought in dogs to check for clues but so far no arrests have been made.

Detectives say they have not yet identified the suspect in the case, but are continuing to investigate.