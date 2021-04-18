Police searching for shooter after 3 killed in Northwest Austin

Austin Police Department says it is responding to an active shooter situation on Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum.

Austin-Travis County EMS says 3 people have been pronounced dead on scene.

At this time APD is advising residents to shelter in place.

ATCEMS has a reported 18 units on scene.

This is still an active scene, the public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.