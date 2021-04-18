Police searching for shooter after 3 killed in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department says it is responding to an active shooter situation on Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum.
Austin-Travis County EMS says 3 people have been pronounced dead on scene.
At this time APD is advising residents to shelter in place.
ATCEMS has a reported 18 units on scene.
This is still an active scene, the public is advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.