Police: Protester arrested following encounter with driver in Atlanta

Police say a protester was arrested after a confrontation with a driver in Atlanta early Friday evening.

It happened around 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Boulevard NE. Atlanta police said a driver told them he was fired upon by a protester.

Police said the motorist was trying to drive away from the scene when it happened.

Several witnesses told FOX they have sent video and images of the incident to the police that tell a slightly different story.

Police said the driver’s vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

One of the protesters was taken into custody, but their name has not been released.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.