Police: Possible pipe bomb found at DeKalb County apartment

Police in DeKalb County said the bomb squad has found a device that appears to be a pipe bomb at an apartment complex Monday.

It happened at the Clairmont Terrace Condominiums located at 2805 Northeast Expressway. DeKalb County police said they arrested an unnamed man Sunday night. When performing a search of the man’s apartment, police found the device.

The community was evacuated and the bomb squad was brought to the scene.

Police have not said if the device was real or not.

The name and charges of the man have not been revealed.