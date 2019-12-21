Police: Panhandler attacks two women, stabbed by bystander

A man who stabbed an allegedly violent panhandler will not be charged with anything, Atlanta police say.

Police say on Saturday morning around 6:10, officers were called to the 600 block of West Peachtree St. NW after reports of someone being stabbed.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a cut to the back of his head. The man was conscious and alert.

While doing their investigation, police say two women flagged them down to say that the injured man had asked them for spare change. Not getting any money, the woman say he kicked and punched both of them.

Observing the alleged assault, police say a male bystander intervened, leading to a fight. That's when the bystander pulled out a knife and injured the other man, police said.

Police have now charged the man for assault and took him to Grady Detention with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police say no charges will be filed against the bystander for the stabbing.