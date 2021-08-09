Police negotiate with man who allegedly threatened woman, officers

A fight between a man and woman in Atlanta led to a standoff with police after the man barricaded himself inside a home, police said.

Police officers were at 625 Piedmont Avenue on Saturday evening when they learned of a domestic dispute.

Police said a woman met officers there and told them a man she lives with threatened to hurt her.

Officers took the woman to safety and tried to talk to the man who mand the alleged threats inside the apartment.

Police said the man refused to come to the door and allegedly threatened police.

It was unknown if the man had weapons in the home, so officers established a perimeter and continued to negotiate with the man.

The Atlanta Police Department's last update on negotiations was Saturday evening. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn new details.

