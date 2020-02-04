Police: More than 50 shots fired in SW Atlanta shootout

An Monday night drive-by shooting turns into a gunfight and sends two men to the hospital.

The shootout took place around 9:15 p.m. near the corner of Southwest Atlanta's Cascade Avenue and Rogers Ave. Police tell us two groups started firing at each other. One of those groups was on foot, the other in a car. The men on foot ran behind a parked vehicle.

Two of the men on foot ended up getting shot in the back. One of those victims was found on Cascade, the other located on Rogers. Paramedics rushed them to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say more than 50 shots were fired

Police recovered more than 54 shell casings from the crime scene. The victims told investigators they were in a parking lot when a vehicle drove up and people inside started shooting at them. That vehicle then took off in an unknown direction. Police haven't released any description of the shooter's car.

Detectives are trying to determine what caused the group in the car to start firing. We haven't been told if the men who shot back will face any charges.