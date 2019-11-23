Police: Missing elderly Georgia woman has concerning medical condition

Gwinnett County police are searching for a missing 80-year-old woman who disappeared from her home Friday.

According to Gwinnett County officials, the family of 80-year-old Mildred Ashe called the police after they hadn't heard from her all day on Friday. When officers got to her home, they found her missing and her care not in the driveway.

Officials say that this behavior is unusual for Mildred and concerns her family because Mildred has a medical condition that requires her to have access to medical help constantly.

Police are now looking to locate the elderly woman to make sure she safe and healthy.

Ashe is described as being around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 154 pounds. She was last seen in a brown or amber wig.

She drives a blue 2009 Honda Accord with an unknown plate.

If you have any information that can help find Mildred, please contact the police immediately.

