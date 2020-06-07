Police: Minor shot to the back in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they are investigating after a minor was shot in the back early Sunday morning.
It happened just after midnight on Sunday at a home near Ollie and Harwell streets in northwest Atlanta. Police said officers arrived on the scene to find a victim, who is only identified as being under the age of 18, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
Neighbors told FOX 5 News they believe the home may be a vacation rental.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No word on a suspect or motive.