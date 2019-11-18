Police: Man wanted for firing at officers serving him with warrant

article

Police in Monroe are searching for a man who fired at officers who were serving him with a warrant on Monday.

Donta R. Robertson, 29, was being served a warrant at his home along Ridge Road just after noon Monday, according to the Monroe Police Department. Instead of cooperating, police said he ran from the scene, firing a single shot at officers. Officer did not return fire.

Police said their SWAT team performed a search of the West Monroe Villa, but Robertson had run through the woods to the Spring Street area.

Robertson is wanted for aggravated assault against law enforcement and obstruction in addition to other charges from other agencies.

No one was injured in the incident or the search for Robertson.

Officers were able to pull images of Robertson and released those in hopes someone will recognize him or spot him and call the police.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576.