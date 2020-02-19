Police: Man shot, killed in Riverdale home

Police are at the scene of a deadly shooting at a Riverdale home.

Officials told FOX 5 a man was shot and killed at a home in the 6500 block of Oak Valley Road early Wednesday morning.

The Riverdale police chief says the preliminary investigation indicates the incident may be a domestic case.

The GBI has been called in to help with the investigation.

Officials are not releasing any names at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Riverdale police.