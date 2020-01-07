Police: Man shot in Uber ride on I-75

Atlanta police say a man riding in an Uber early Tuesday morning was shot multiple times and then was found along the interstate.

Captain William Ricker told FOX 5 it all began around 3 a.m. when an Uber driver picked up a fare at the Diamond Club located on Northside Drive near I-75. The SUV began driving on I-75 southbound when shots were fired inside the vehicle.

According to police, when the driver heard the commotion he stopped and all the men in the vehicle jumped out on the interstate. A 21-year-old man fled across the interstate and was discovered on the ramp from I-85 southbound to I-75 northbound with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the Uber driver saw a gun and blood in the back of his SUV and drove to 14th Street where he pulled over in front of the Four Seasons hotel and called police.

Investigators said the victim was shot multiple times in the arm and leg and is listed in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital. Detectives plan to speak with him later and try to piece together additional details.