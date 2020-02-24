Police: Man killed in motel double shooting

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a DeKalb County motel late Sunday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday at the Stone Mountain Inn and Suites on Mountain Industrial Boulevard.

Police look for clues at motel where the shooting took place

Responding officers found a man in the mid-30s dead inside an upstairs room. Police said it looked like he had been shot in the head.

Investigators later learned another man was also shot inside the room. That victim, described as in his mid-30s, drove himself to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police don't know if the victims were staying in the room or if they were just visiting. They also don't have a motive for the crime, a suspect description or even know how many shooters they might be looking for.