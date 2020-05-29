Police: Man killed in Lithonia neighborhood

A young man was killed in a shooting in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., police were called out to Marbut Farms Trace in unincorporated Lithonia. They found the victim at the end of a cul-de-sac, already dead next to an SUV. His name hasn't been released but police said the victim appeared to be in his late teens to early 20s.

May 29, 2020 - SUV near where victim was found is towed away from scene (FOX 5)

Detectives spent hours looking for clues, including possible surveillance video. They also canvassed the area for witnesses. Two people ended up being interviewed. Investigators couldn't say if they shed any light on what happened and who pulled the trigger.

A large number of the victim's family members descended on the crime scene, some of them ended up overcome with grief and emotion.

No arrests have been made at this time.