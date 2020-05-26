Police: Man killed at Gwinnett County apartment complex

A man was gunned down inside a Gwinnett County apartment complex on Memorial Day.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday night, police got a call from a person who heard gunfire on Oak Loch Trace, which is just off of Steve Reynolds. Upon arrival, officers found the victim already dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police on the scene didn't have a lot of information about the man who died. They weren't sure if he lived in the complex or maybe was visiting someone. They also didn't know his name or age.

The gunman took off. Investigators don't have a good suspect description, and also don't know a motive for the crime.

Detectives talked to a number of people living in the complex, hoping to find out who killed the man and why.