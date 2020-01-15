Police: Man gunned down near southwest Atlanta business

Police in Atlanta have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta.

It happened in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW. Atlanta police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police the gunman fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger with a black stripe on the hood. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Detectives are hoping nearby business surveillance video will help in the case. A motive was not immediately clear.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.