Police: Man gunned down along I-285 near I-20 during rush hour

Police in Atlanta spent Wednesday afternoon investigating a deadly shooting on an interstate highway.

It happened around 4 p.m. along Interstate 285 southbound before Interstate 20. Atlanta police said officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooter, who was in a separate vehicle, remained at the scene, police said, and was taken into custody.

The details of what led to the shooting were not immediately known.

The western side of the outer perimeter was closed Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Traffic was being let off at that exit. Traffic which was beyond that exit was being turned around.

The incident is being investigated by the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

This story is breaking.