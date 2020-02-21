Police: Man fired at officer responding to Gwinnett County crash

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a man who fired at officers who were responding to a crash involving the man.

It happened a little before 5 p.m. Friday along Peachtree Industrial Blvd. at Shadburn Ferry Road. Gwinnett County police said the suspect ran from the scene following the crash. Police said he was armed with a rifle.

Police said he fired at officers as they were trying to catch up with him.

Police search for an armed suspect who fired shot at officers responding to a crash at Peachtree Industrial Blvd at Shadburn Ferry Rd. on Feb. 21, 2020. (Gwinnett County Police Department / Twitter)

Law enforcement officers swarmed the area in an attempt to locate the man. Police also brought in their aerial unit to search from the sky.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.