Police: Man fired as Gwinnett County police officers, drives into lake

Police said an armed man who fled from a car crash scene in Buford on Friday afternoon has died after driving his car into the lake to avoid pursuing officers.

It started along Peachtree Industrial Blvd. at Shadburn Ferry Road just after 4:15 p.m. when two vehicles crashed. Gwinnett County police said the suspect, armed with police described as an AK-style rifle, ran from the scene following the crash. Officer followed the sound of shots being fired to catch up to the suspect.

"[Officers] heard from witnesses that a male had gotten out of one the vehicles involved in the car accident and run off with what was described as a long rifle," said Cpl. Collin Flynn, Gwinnett County Police Department. "[Officers] were alerted to gunshots that were going off in the area and located a vehicle that had been carjacked."

Police said the armed suspect carjacked a vehicle and fled from officers to Shoal Creek Park. Police said they attempted to pull the car over, but it continued into the park.

"Officers continued to follow that vehicle into the park. The vehicle eventually crashed into the lake," said Cpl. Flynn. "The suspect at some point in time, either from inside the car or got out of the car, began firing on officers as they pulled up on the vehicle."

The man drove the car into Lake Lanier and police said as the vehicle was sinking, the man opened fire on the officers, striking a police vehicle several times.

Police said the officers returned fire, but it was not immediately clear if they struck the suspect.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was asked to assist in the recovery of the suspect’s body and the vehicle.

"The suspect, in this case, was just located inside the lake next to his vehicle and he was deceased," said Cpl. Flynn.

No officers were injured.

The driver and passengers in the second car involved in the initial crash suffered only minor injuries. They were treated at the scene.

The carjacking victim was unharmed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Investigators spent several hours at the lake collecting evidence and trying to recover the weapon used by the suspect.

"Obviously, we're going to continue to investigate to find out exactly what happened and why this person chose the actions he chose here tonight and we will continue to do that until we get all the answers we can," said Cpl. Flynn.