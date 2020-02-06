Police: Man dies from gunshot wound fleeing scene

Police in Gwinnett County spent the early morning hours Thursday trying to piece together what led to a deadly shooting.

Police said they were called to Shell gas station on Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting. Police said when officers arrived, witnesses told them the victim had left the scene. Police canvassed the area and came across a wrecked vehicle with the man dead inside from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators spent the rainy overnight hours combing over the two crime scenes. Police hope surveillance video and witnesses will give them a good description of the gunman and what led up to the shooting.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.