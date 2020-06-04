Police looking for missing Athens woman

Athens-Clarke County police are searching for a missing 61-year-old woman.

Kathleen Russo was last seen walking a large white dog in the area of Oglethorpe Avenue around midnight.

According to police, Russo is possibly in a confused mental state.

June 4, 2020 - Kathleen Russo (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

She's described as 5'2" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a gray shirt with black capri pants.

Anyone with information on Russo's whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

According to The Oconee Enterprise, Russo used to work there as a reporter and advertising rep.