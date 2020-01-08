Police: Lenox Square Mall shooting suspect under arrest

Police in Atlanta have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a Macy's employee that happened during the busy holiday shopping season at Lenox Square mall.

Police charged D'vonte Dean with the shooting and robbery of a Macy's employee during the holiday shopping season. (Atlanta Police Department)

According to police, officers arrested 24-year-old D'vonte Dean on Dec. 31 and charged him with the shooting and robbery.

The shooting happened at around noon on Dec. 21 in the level one parking deck near Macy's at the Atlanta-area mall.

Atlanta police say Macy's employee Carolyn Gilbert was walking to her car when she was approached by two armed men who attempted to rob her.

When the suspects were trying to take Gilbert's keys to her car, officials say, she was shot in the abdomen. Gilbert has since been treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Police believe the two suspects ran into a nearby train station after the shooting. (Atlanta Police Department)

Surveillance footage then caught the two suspects running from the scene and into a nearby MARTA train station.

"This robbery attempt in broad daylight, at the height of the holiday shopping season when APD and the mall have increased security at and around the mall, is an appalling and brazen criminal act that will be dealt with swiftly," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to FOX 5 at the time.

Dean is currently in the Fulton County Jail charged with aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and armed robbery.

Police have not yet identified the other suspect in the shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Police investigators at 404-546-7896 and Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.