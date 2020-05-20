Police: Juvenile involved in 'accidental shooting' that claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl

Clayton County Police say an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl. Investigators also say a juvenile is involved.

The department says it is not releasing many details about the case because the situation is so sensitive.

FOX 5 has learned the victim is Majesty Riley. The teen was visiting from Champaign, Illinois.

"That child was special," says Crystal Huggins, a close family friend. "I couldn't believe my ears. I didn't even want to get out of my bed the next day because I knew it was a dream."

App users click here for live updates

Huggins says the shooting happened inside of a house in Clayton County, and the person responsible is 11 years old.

Advertisement

Those closest to Riley don't want another family to experience their pain.

"Do what you're supposed to do as a child," says Huggins. "Don't try to be grown. Don't try to be tough. Go to school, get your education. Be somebody in life."

Riley would have been an eighth-grader next school year.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed in this case.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.