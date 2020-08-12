Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating possible double drowning in Newton County

Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a possible double drowning in Newton County. 

It happened on Tuesday in the Alcovy River that flows alongside Flat Shoals Park. 

August 12, 2020 - Police on scene in Newton County (FOX 5)

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said a 38-year-old and a 14-year-old were in the river and never resurfaced. 

Rescue crews went out Tuesday night to look for both victims and resumed search efforts Wednesday morning. 