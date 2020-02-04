Police investigating homicide near Snellville intersection

Police are investigating a homicide on a Gwinnett County road Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the homicide happened near the intersection of Hightower Trail and Donald Road in Snellville.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim or named any potential suspects.

The events that led up to the homicide are currently unknown.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.