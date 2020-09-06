Police investigating homicide at Norcross motel

article

Gwinnett County police officers are investigating a homicide at a Norcross motel Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that a homicide unit is on the scene on the 6000 block of Oakbrook Parkway.

Records indicate the address released by police is a Motel 6 in the area.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Officials have not yet released any information about victims or what could have possibly led up to the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.