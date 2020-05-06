Police investigating homicide at a Gwinnett County home

‪The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide at a Lawrenceville home.

Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

According to investigators, officers went to a home in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Pt in Lawrenceville Wednesday. Police then found two bodies. Both of the victims died from apparent gunshots wounds.

Authorities believe the incident happened between two family members.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.