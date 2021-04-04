Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 9:15 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Police investigating deadly double shooing in DeKalb, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said Sunday a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured is under investigation. 

Officials said the shooting was on the 5000 block of Fairington Ridge Circle in unincorporated Stonecrest. 

Officers found a 40-year-old man dead and a wounded juvenile, who police said was stable when transported to the hospital.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. 

