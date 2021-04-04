Police investigating deadly double shooing in DeKalb, officials say

article

DeKalb County police said Sunday a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured is under investigation.

Officials said the shooting was on the 5000 block of Fairington Ridge Circle in unincorporated Stonecrest.

Officers found a 40-year-old man dead and a wounded juvenile, who police said was stable when transported to the hospital.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

