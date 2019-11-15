Expand / Collapse search
Police investigate shooting at high school football game in Pleasantville, N.J.

SkyFOX flew over the scene of a reported shooting at a high school football game Friday night.

PLEASANTVILLE, NJ - Police are investigating a shooting at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

SkyFOX flew over the scene of the Pleasantville-Camden football game around 9 p.m. after gunshots rang out.

Police have not confirmed the amount of injuries at this time. So far, no word on arrests. 

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson is heading to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.