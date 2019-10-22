Police investigate shooting a DeKalb County apartment complex

The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Enclave at Covington apartments on Covington Highway. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday night.

Shots were fired inside in apartment unit and two men were hit. One man was shot multiple times and died.

Another man was able to leave the apartment and run to a nearby gas station for help. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are canvassing the apartment and surrounding area for information on the suspects. No arrests have been made. Officers say the shooting appears to be narcotics-related.