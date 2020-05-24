Police investigate Gwinnett County homicide

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead in a Norcross neighborhood Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on Brittney Way near Phil Niekro Parkway. When officers arrived, a male victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

The Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Detectives arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation.

