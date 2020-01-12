Police investigate double shooting in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday night.

According to police, officers found a man and a woman shot at 3604 Bakers Street near a fast food restaurant parking lot around 8:15 p.m. Both victims were in a car when two male suspects went up to the vehicle and shot into the car several times.

The female victim was shot in the leg, while the male was shot in the head, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Gray Memorial Hospital.

The male was listed in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, but officials confirmed both victims were in stable condition Sunday night.

An investigation continues.