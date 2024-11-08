Police investigate deadly shooting at Gwinnett County apartment complex

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Gwinnett County police investigate a deadly shooting at 2400 Windsor Woods Lane on Nov. 8, 2024. (FOX 5)

Police tape covered a large area of the parking lots at the Huntington Ridge apartments in Gwinnett County on Friday afternoon after a deadly shooting.

Officers were called out to the 2400 block of Windsor Woods, near Buford Highway and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Homicide detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department worked into the evening hours to collect evidence, talk to witnesses, and check surveillance video.

It was not immediately clear if the shooter or shooters were in custody.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

