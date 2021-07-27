Movie theater shooting: 18-year-old woman killed, another teen seriously hurt in Corona

An 18-year-old woman was killed and another teen is fighting for his life at a local hospital after a shooting inside a movie theater in Corona late Monday night, police said.

Authorities received a 911 call for service from the Edwards Theater at the Crossings Shopping Center around 11:45 p.m., the Corona Police Department said. A short time later, arriving officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the cinema.

The young woman, later identified as Rylee Goodrich, was pronounced dead at the scene and the young man, 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, is on life support at the hospital, Corona PD says. The two victims attended the movie together, according to police.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

So far, no arrests have been announced in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to call 951-817-5839.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



