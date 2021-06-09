Police: Intoxicated man found shot on Atlanta road

article

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that hospitalized a man in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW at around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers were able to find the victim who had been injured with a gunshot wound.

Police tell FOX 5 the victim was intoxicated and could not tell them what had happened leading up to the shooting.

Medics took the man to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The investigation continues. If you have any information about the shooting please call the Atlanta Police Department.

