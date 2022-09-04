Police ID suspect shot by police following Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist, stabbing

Police have released the name of a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee.

Gwinnett County police said 55-year-old David Walker was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee he stabbed are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.

A Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson said someone reported a robbery at 11:20 a.m. on Friday in the jewelry department of Macy's. Police said a person, allegedly Walker, was smashing jewelry cases and stealing jewelry.

"The suspect entered the store and began smashing the jewelry cases with a possible crowbar or some other similar object and stealing the jewelry," said Gwinnett Police Sgt. Jennifer Richter.

Police said the store employee was stabbed when they tried to intervene.

FOX 5 has obtained cellphone video of officers performing a pit maneuver on the suspect’s pickup truck.

A Gwinnett police cruiser striking the suspect’s truck at the mall entrance. Moments after the impact, a man emerges from the car and takes off on foot, when police shoot at him.

"Our officers engaged with him seeing that he was a current armed and dangerous presence in the area," investigators said.