Police ID suspect connected with the death of Johns Creek HS student

article

Police in Johns Creek identified a man with a suspected link to the mysterious death of a Johns Creek High School student.

Police said 25-year-old Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem, also known as "Black Jesus," is wanted in connection to an investigation into the death of a Johns Creek High School student. Police found the student dead on Feb. 14.

Police said Saleem is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds. He has active warrants for concealing the death of another and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

In a statement, Johns Creek Police Chief Roland Castro said he is not at liberty to discuss any further details which could jeopardize the integrity of the investigation, but the department would continue to communicate with the public.

Police urged anyone with information regarding this incident to contact detectives at 678-474-1596.