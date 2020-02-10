Police: I-20 shooting likely caused by road rage

Police in Atlanta said they believe a shooting on Interstate 20 during Monday’s evening commute was the result of road rage.

It happened along I-20 westbound just past the Martin Luther King Jr Drive exit around 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta police said they found the male driver with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told investigators he accidentally cut a woman off in traffic and she shot him.

Both drivers were being questioned well into the evening.

It was not immediately clear if either would be charged in connection to the incident.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.