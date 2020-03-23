Police: Home owner shoots burglars

Police say a Cobb County homeowner turned the tables on a pair of would-be burglars.

According to investigators, late Sunday night at least two people tried to break into a home on Olive Spring Road. A person, described by police as the homeowner, opened fire on the intruders. Two ended up getting, one of them died. Officers on the scene couldn't give us any information about the condition of the survivor.

Police remained at the home throughout the overnight hours. No word if the homeowner will face any charges.

Stay tuned to Good Day Atlanta and FOX5 for more on this breaking news.