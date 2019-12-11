Police: Hit and run driver leaves teen in critical condition

Cobb County police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a young teen to the hospital.

Police say the collision happened on Cunningham Road south of Crosswinds Circle on Tuesday just before 6 p.m.

According to investigators, a 14-year-old entered the southbound lane and was hit by what they believe to be a dark color four-door sedan. Instead of stopping, the sedan continued to drive down Cunningham Road.

The young victim was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. They are currently in critical condition.

Police have video surveillance of the sedan, but due to limited evidence, they do not know the make a model of the vehicle at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.