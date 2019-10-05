Police: Gwinnett County man dead in suspected robbery

Gwinnett County police are investigating a robbery that turned deadly overnight in Buford.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of a Kendrix Road to help a man with severe head trauma. Police told FOX 5 that they found an unidentified victim in the garage of the home.

Firefighters arrived and rushed the 50-year-old man to the hospital. He did not survive.

Gwinnett County police said they believe the incident started as a robbery, but then the suspects killed the man and took off.

Investigators are now looking for security footage to get a better description of the suspects. They say the ones involved are still on the run and have not been identified.

Police did not say if the robbers took anything from the victim, or if the man knew his attackers.

If you know anything about the incident, please contact Gwinnett County police.