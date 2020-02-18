Police find vehicle belonging to missing Georgia woman

Authorities have released new details in the disappearance of a missing 23-year-old Georgia woman who vanished on Valentine's Day.

Anitra Gunn was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Feb 14. near the Chestnut Hills Road area just outside Fort Valley. The next day, her family contacted Fort Valley police and reported her missing, saying they hadn't been in contact with her for an "unusual amount of time."

Police say 23-year-old Anitra Gunn went missing on Valentine's Day. (Fort Valley Police Department)

Later that day on Saturday, Feb. 15, Gunn's vehicle was found in Fort Valley city limits. Detectives then searched the surrounding area.

The Fort Valley Police Department and the Peach County Sheriff's Office announced they have created a joint task force dedicated to Gunn's case.

Gunn is described as being 5'7" tall with a weight of 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators do not know what Gunn was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on Gunn's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 478-825-3384.

