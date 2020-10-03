Expand / Collapse search

Police find missing Georgia women with medical issues

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Cartersville
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Carley Canada has been missing since early Friday.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Cartersville police have successfully located a missing woman who has medical issues.

Saturday afternoon, The City of Cartersville sent out an alert asking for help finding 23-year-old Carley Canada.

Canada had been seen early Friday in the Waterford area of Cartersville, officials say.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Canada is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of a cat on her right shoulder.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, officials announced that they had located Canada.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.