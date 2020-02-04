Police find man shot to death near Snellville intersection

Police in Gwinnett County said they have launched a homicide investigation after finding a body in the middle of a Snellville area roadway.

Officers were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Hightower Trail and Donald Road after a passenger called 911 to report a man was possibly hit by a vehicle. Police said officers arrived to find the man dead from an apparent single gunshot wound.

Officers spent Tuesday afternoon canvassing the area for witnesses.

Police believe the man was in his 20s, but his name has not been released.

Officers at the scene said they did not believe the public was in danger but asked anyone who sees something strange to call 911.